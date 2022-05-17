AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Price Target Raised to €55.00 at Citigroup

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup to €55.00 ($57.29) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments, AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

