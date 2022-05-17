Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer downgraded Amgen to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.40.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $243.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.93.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,389,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 310,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 83.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 165,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after buying an additional 75,083 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.