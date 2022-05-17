AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AXR traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.78. AMREP has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $18.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

In other AMREP news, major shareholder Nick G. Karabots sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,065,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward B. Cloues II bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,028.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 136.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of AMREP worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.