Analysts Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,615,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.