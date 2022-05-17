Analysts Anticipate Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to Announce $1.58 EPS

Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Essent Group reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $264.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 78.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.97. 18,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,465. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,934,000 after purchasing an additional 824,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,419,000 after buying an additional 411,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Essent Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after buying an additional 286,764 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Essent Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,133,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,325,000 after acquiring an additional 620,762 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Essent Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,879,000 after acquiring an additional 443,871 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

