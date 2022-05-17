Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $149.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Vince Berta purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $41,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,099.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,538.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBC opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.

About First Financial Bancorp. (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

