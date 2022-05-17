Analysts Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ImmunoGen reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $1,701,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,186,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 324,176 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $321,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 358,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ImmunoGen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,129,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.16. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

