Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.41. Overstock.com posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSTK. Wedbush lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

In related news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,569 shares of company stock worth $899,645. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Overstock.com by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Overstock.com by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Overstock.com by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.52. 10,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.29.

Overstock.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

