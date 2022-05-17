Analysts Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Phunware reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth $31,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

