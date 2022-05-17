Analysts Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Repligen reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $149.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.