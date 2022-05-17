Analysts Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Announce $1.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.47. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

SIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.96. 168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,853. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.52. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $73.90 and a 1-year high of $94.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

