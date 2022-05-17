Analysts Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.01. Marcus reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $132.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NYSE:MCS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. Marcus has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Marcus by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

