Analysts Expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) to announce $90.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.01 million. Ambarella reported sales of $70.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $386.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $396.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $463.29 million, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $485.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $65.60 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.60 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after buying an additional 122,339 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

