Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Consolidated Water reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consolidated Water.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $11.30 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.
About Consolidated Water (Get Rating)
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.