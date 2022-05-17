Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Consolidated Water reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 392,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 43,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $11.30 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

