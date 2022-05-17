Analysts Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Dana posted sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $10.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dana by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,420,000 after purchasing an additional 270,195 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Dana by 16.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

