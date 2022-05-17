Analysts Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Epizyme posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 614.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPZM shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,987. Epizyme has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $9.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $85.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Epizyme by 66.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 72,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 76.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,742,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 2,479,597 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 23.5% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,774,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,328 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter worth $1,725,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Epizyme by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,916,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

