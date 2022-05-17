Analysts Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

In related news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,267,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,972,000 after purchasing an additional 761,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,615,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,478,000 after purchasing an additional 235,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

