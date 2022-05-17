Analysts Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.37. Flowers Foods reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of FLO opened at $27.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,359,000 after buying an additional 10,843,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after buying an additional 6,530,082 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,370,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,316,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after buying an additional 954,044 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

