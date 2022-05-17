Analysts Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Announce -$1.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) will post ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.53). iRobot posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 688.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. iRobot’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRBT. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of IRBT opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -140.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. iRobot has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $106.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 37.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,025,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

