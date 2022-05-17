Analysts Expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTAGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

MGTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $1.10 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.24.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

