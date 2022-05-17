Analysts Expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.37). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGTA shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.24.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

