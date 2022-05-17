Analysts Expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. MYR Group reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $636.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of MYRG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.89. The stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,976. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.16. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $121.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in MYR Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 231.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,897 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

