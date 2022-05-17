Analysts Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.26. NetApp posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

