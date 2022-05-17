Analysts Expect Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) to report $282.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ocwen Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.60 million and the lowest is $279.75 million. Ocwen Financial reported sales of $265.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ocwen Financial.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($2.66). Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $293.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million.

OCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCN opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. Ocwen Financial has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $41.92.

About Ocwen Financial (Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocwen Financial (OCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.