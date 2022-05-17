Analysts Expect Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.49 Million

Analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will post $201.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.07 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year sales of $820.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $812.20 million to $830.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $994.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Olaplex stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,687,000 after buying an additional 7,191,223 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $102,712,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth $74,048,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

