Analysts Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.21. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

NYSE PAA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,083. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 378.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 221,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

