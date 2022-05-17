Analysts Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RFGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.58. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,902,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,555,000 after buying an additional 550,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,159,000 after buying an additional 311,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,006,000 after buying an additional 805,591 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after buying an additional 536,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

