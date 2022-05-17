Analysts Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Post $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Renasant by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth $2,811,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $1,969,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

RNST stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Renasant has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

