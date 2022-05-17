Analysts Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) to post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Rite Aid reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 284.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rite Aid from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. Rite Aid has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 329,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,796,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 70,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 126,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rite Aid by 72.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after buying an additional 733,923 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

