Analysts Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. Saratoga Investment reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,745,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,247. The firm has a market cap of $314.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.48. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

About Saratoga Investment (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.