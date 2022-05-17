Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Brokerages expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) will report sales of $700,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $810,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $5.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $7.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.54 million, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $35.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 16,087.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on VBIV. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 31.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,698 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 24.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 479,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 95,408 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 45.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,032,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 322,957 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

