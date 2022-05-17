Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 17th (AI, AOT, AP.UN, APR.UN, BMO, BNS, CAR.UN, CFW, CHW, CM)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 17th:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) was given a C$14.28 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) was given a C$1.15 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$13.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$142.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$94.00 to C$86.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) was given a C$70.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$5.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from C$143.00 to C$71.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$34.00.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) was given a $11.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$45.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$41.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$100.00.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$2.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) was given a C$2.40 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$149.00 to C$146.00.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.25. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$1.25.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$6.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$103.00 to C$100.00.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) was given a C$10.46 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.50 to C$0.60.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.90 to C$1.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$0.90. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.40. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

