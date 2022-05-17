Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2022 – Protagonist Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2022 – Protagonist Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

5/10/2022 – Protagonist Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

4/26/2022 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $45.00.

4/14/2022 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Protagonist Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $417.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.60. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 261.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,378.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 65,107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 589.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

