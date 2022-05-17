Analysts Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Target Price at $31.40

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.
A number of research firms have commented on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,480,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
BOX stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. BOX has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -80.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.