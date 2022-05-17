Analysts Set Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) PT at $162.33

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFRUY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $10.63 on Friday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

