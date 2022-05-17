Analysts Set Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) PT at C$12.67

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.19. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.83 and a 1-year high of C$11.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66.

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$480.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

