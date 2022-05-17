Analysts Set EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target at $42.25

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. StockNews.com downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In related news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,168 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $47,304.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,509 shares of company stock worth $8,127,622 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

