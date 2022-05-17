Analysts Set Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($31.25) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.