Analysts Set Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) PT at $43.00

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf cut Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1816 per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

