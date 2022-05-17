Analysts Set Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Target Price at $29.00

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $226,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $199,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $924.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $26.00.
Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.40%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.89%.
Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.
