Analysts Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target at $47.56

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

NYSE SM opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 5.18. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 40.8% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 396,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 114,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

