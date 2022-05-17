Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 17th (ACSO, ALBO, ALT, BEZ, CAML, CCR, CGEM, EGLX, ETSY, FNLPF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 17th:
accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.
Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.26) target price on the stock.
Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.27) price target on the stock.
C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock.
Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock.
Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $1,225.00 target price on the stock.
GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($19.72) price target on the stock.
Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 895 ($11.03) price target on the stock.
InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.
Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 255 ($3.14) price target on the stock.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Renew (LON:RNWH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the stock.
Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on the stock.
Square (NYSE:SQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.
Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
The Mission Group (LON:TMG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Velocys (LON:VLS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock.
Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.
The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 325 ($4.01) target price on the stock.
Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,800 ($46.84) target price on the stock.
Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
