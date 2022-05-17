Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 17th (ACSO, ALBO, ALT, BEZ, CAML, CCR, CGEM, EGLX, ETSY, FNLPF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 17th:

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.26) target price on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $1,225.00 target price on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($19.72) price target on the stock.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 895 ($11.03) price target on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 255 ($3.14) price target on the stock.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Mission Group (LON:TMG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Velocys (LON:VLS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 325 ($4.01) target price on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,800 ($46.84) target price on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

