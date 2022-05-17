Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) in the last few weeks:

5/16/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.25.

5/15/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

5/9/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

5/7/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/31/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/31/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

3/31/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

3/31/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

NASDAQ AKBA traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. 229,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,150,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $69.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.56. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.13% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

