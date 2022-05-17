Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Beazley (BZLYF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Beazley (OTCMKTS: BZLYF):
- 5/11/2022 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 500 ($6.16) to GBX 540 ($6.66).
- 5/9/2022 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 670 ($8.26).
- 4/27/2022 – Beazley was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/27/2022 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 615 ($7.58) to GBX 650 ($8.01).
- 4/25/2022 – Beazley was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/20/2022 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 531 ($6.55) to GBX 541 ($6.67).
- 4/6/2022 – Beazley had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €585.00 ($609.38) to €500.00 ($520.83).
- 4/1/2022 – Beazley had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – Beazley was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock.
BZLYF stock remained flat at $$5.57 on Tuesday. Beazley plc has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72.
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
