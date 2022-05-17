Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE: HRTG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2022 – Heritage Insurance was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2022 – Heritage Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

5/3/2022 – Heritage Insurance was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/3/2022 – Heritage Insurance was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/31/2022 – Heritage Insurance is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HRTG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $91.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.80. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 76.0% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 830,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 358,603 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 151,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 147,468 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 834,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 112,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 526.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

