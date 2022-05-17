Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Precision Drilling (PD)

Precision Drilling (TSE: PD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2022 – Precision Drilling was given a new C$115.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Precision Drilling had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$130.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$135.00 to C$142.00.

4/25/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$120.00.

4/14/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$82.50 to C$115.00.

4/7/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$112.00 to C$114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$62.50 to C$115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$87.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$88.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -6.31. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$33.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.67.

Get Precision Drilling Co alerts:

In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$100,376.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at C$2,369,596.16. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$117,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,185 shares of company stock worth $959,581.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.