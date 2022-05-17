Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Precision Drilling (PD)

Precision Drilling (TSE: PD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/29/2022 – Precision Drilling was given a new C$115.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Precision Drilling had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$130.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$135.00 to C$142.00.
- 4/25/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$120.00.
- 4/14/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$82.50 to C$115.00.
- 4/7/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$112.00 to C$114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$62.50 to C$115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Precision Drilling stock opened at C$87.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$88.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -6.31. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$33.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.67.
In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$100,376.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at C$2,369,596.16. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$117,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,185 shares of company stock worth $959,581.
