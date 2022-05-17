Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Precision Drilling (PD)

Precision Drilling (TSE: PD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2022 – Precision Drilling was given a new C$115.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Precision Drilling had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$130.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$135.00 to C$142.00.

4/25/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$120.00.

4/14/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$82.50 to C$115.00.

4/7/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$112.00 to C$114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$62.50 to C$115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$87.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.31. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of C$33.62 and a 52-week high of C$107.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.85.

In related news, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total transaction of C$117,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$100,376.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,369,596.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,185 shares of company stock worth $959,581.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

