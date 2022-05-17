Analyzing Astra Space (ASTR) & The Competition

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Astra Space to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Astra Space alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Astra Space and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 Astra Space Competitors 199 1026 1721 44 2.54

Astra Space currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.80%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 40.21%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Astra Space has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astra Space’s competitors have a beta of 3.33, meaning that their average stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astra Space and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A -$257.78 million -2.43 Astra Space Competitors $3.48 billion $133.10 million 18.42

Astra Space’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space. Astra Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89% Astra Space Competitors -2,284.50% -105.26% -7.14%

Summary

Astra Space competitors beat Astra Space on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Astra Space Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.