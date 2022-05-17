Analyzing Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava 11.84% 21.84% 14.30% Doximity 39.15% 20.38% 17.01%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Endava and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 0 7 0 3.00 Doximity 1 2 9 0 2.67

Endava presently has a consensus price target of $147.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.45%. Doximity has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.15%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Endava.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endava and Doximity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $601.25 million 9.04 $58.47 million $1.72 56.69 Doximity $206.90 million 30.50 $50.21 million N/A N/A

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than Doximity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.7% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Doximity beats Endava on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endava Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. It also engages in the identifying, defining, and embedding collaborative data and analytics; and provision of automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, and telemetry and monitoring services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

