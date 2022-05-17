Analyzing Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) & Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF)

Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF – Get Rating) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Beadell Resources and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A Maverix Metals 43.42% 4.50% 4.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Beadell Resources and Maverix Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Maverix Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Maverix Metals has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.38%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Beadell Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Beadell Resources has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maverix Metals has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beadell Resources and Maverix Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maverix Metals $45.90 million 13.47 $24.07 million $0.09 46.67

Maverix Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Beadell Resources.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Beadell Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beadell Resources (Get Rating)

Beadell Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia and Brazil. It operates through the Australian Exploration; and Brazilian Exploration and Operations segments. Its projects include Brazil Tucano Gold Mine and Brazil Tartaruga Project. The company was founded by Peter Reginald Bowler, Robert Holmes Watkins and Gregory Barrett on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

About Maverix Metals (Get Rating)

Maverix Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

